Rihanna Reveals She’s Launching New Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Lipstick,When it’s Going to Drop

Rihanna and Fenty beauty are giving us all the gift of beauty on December 26. The trailblazing beauty brand is releasing their latest game-changing product: the Mattemoiselle Lipstick.

The launch comes on the heels of the hugely successful limited edition galaxy collection and, of course, the universally flattering red liquid lip Stunna. But as far as lips go, that fiery hue was her only offering. Until now.

Consider your prayers answered. Fenty Beauty is jump-starting our beauty routine for 2018 with fourteen (!!!!) incredible new shades of lipstick, which they have been teasing on their Instagram over the past few days. Of course, there are a number of classic colors coming our way — the brand has posted two preview shots of Rihanna herself wearing Candy Venom, a warm magenta and Spanked, a classic peachy-pink, and they’re also releasing some very unexpected hues as well.

R&B singer SZA even appeared in one of the brand’s snapshots modelling a deep forest green lipstick. BadgalRiri on the other hand? She rocked a deep gray-toned blue.

But that’s not all: in the promo video that Fenty dropped on Instagram, you can clearly see powder blue, violet and kelly green as well as your classic burgundies, nudes, pinks and reds. In other words: Fenty Beauty is dropping a full rainbow spectrum of matte lip colors for us to rock into the new year.

Looking to simplify your beauty routine? Perhaps just rock a different lip color on rotation for 14 days and go otherwise bare-faced — you’ll never be bored if RiRi has anything to do with it.

