Is Rihanna trolling Us with her latest style statement?

The 36-year-old singer was spotted out and about in New York City on Thursday, June 6, wearing a T-shirt that read, “I’m retired. This is as dressed up as I get.” She paired the cryptic fashion choice with bell-bottom pants, a bright green Bottega Veneta bag, vintage Dior sunglasses and red sneakers. She wore her hair in golden blonde box braids.

While Rihanna is known to have fun with fashion, this look could also be interpreted as a message to fans about whether the Grammy winner has new music in the works.

For the last several years, Rihanna has teased a new record but has yet to give a release date or any reassuring details about the project.

In April, Rihanna told Extra that her ninth record will be “amazing.” She coyly explained that the album is not out yet because she’s “not feeling it.”

“I’m not feeling like it represents the evolution, the time I spent away. There should be a show of growth right? I want to play, and I feel like music is a playground, and I want to have fun with it and show truly where I am at,” she told Extra.

Earlier that same month, in a profile with Interview, Rihanna said she has “a lot of visual ideas.”

“It’s weird. My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals,” she told the publication.

Rihanna hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Anti. Instead of music, the hitmaker has been focused on her growing family and beauty empire.

Rihanna and boyfriend ASAP Rocky, who have been together since 2020, share sons RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot, who arrived in August 2023.

Earlier this week, she announced Fenty Hair, a line of products that are “designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair.”

Fenty Hair joins Rihanna’s existing brands, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, as well her lingerie label, Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in September 2017, breaking barriers with an inclusive line of foundations. Fenty’s wide range of shades inspired other beauty brands to follow, which has since been dubbed the “Fenty Effect.”