Rihanna is unveiling something new, and it’s not an album.

The 36-year-old singer is expanding her cosmetics empire with the launch of Fenty Hair — a line of products that are “designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair.”

Rihanna announced the exciting venture on Tuesday, June 4, via the official Fenty Hair Instagram.

“A new family is moving in!” she captioned a promotional video. “@FentyHair is pulling up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for.”

Rihanna explained that she was driven to break into the hair industry after years of her personal hair makeovers. (Her bright red hair from her Loud era is especially noteworthy to Us.)

“You know how much switching my hair up matters to me,” Rihanna continued. “I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural — so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need. It’s time to play and get strong by the style.”

Fenty Hair will officially drop on Thursday, June 13.

In the promotional video, Rihanna can be seen rocking a blonde pixie cut through a vibrant neighborhood as the camera pans to show people of all different hair types. From the clip, fans can expect the line to include shampoos, conditioners and other items like gel and edge control.

Fenty Hair joins Rihanna’s existing brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin as well her lingerie label Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in September 2017, breaking barriers with an inclusive line of foundations. Fenty’s wide range of shades inspired other beauty brands to follow, which has since been dubbed the “Fenty Effect.”

“It was important that every woman felt included in this brand,” Rihanna told TIME following the initial launch. “We are all so different, with our own unique skin tones, so we started with the 40 foundation shades out the gate.”