Rihanna and A$AP Rocky released a balm-tastic ad.

Rihanna, 36, and Rocky, 35, promoted Fenty Skin’s new Lux Balm in an Old Hollywood inspired commercial titled “Born to Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours,” via YouTube on Wednesday, February 28.

In the black-and-white short film, which investigates a style crime committed by Rihanna, the singer searches Rocky’s closet and picks out an oversized blazer to wear over her glamorous black dress. “Although the female’s choices are endless, she borrows from the male for her camouflage,” a narrator says as Rocky enters the room.

“Wait, did I hear something?” Rocky thinks to himself as he examines the area. Unable to see Rihanna hiding behind a closet door, he leaves.

The narrator then explains that Rihanna has been taking Rocky’s clothes and wearing them as her own. “The more savage of the species, the females are known to hoard from the unsuspecting males,” the narrator says. The camera then cuts to show Rocky realizing Rihanna has pilfered his jacket. “She did not steal my blazer,” he says to himself. “I can’t steal any of her clothes,” he adds while dabbing on the Lux Balm.

Later in the ad, the narrator discovers that Rihanna is also a Lux Balm thief. As the couple enjoys a breakfast of pancakes, Rihanna pulls out the product. Thinking she pulled a fast one on Rocky, the rapper pulls out a Lux Balm of his own, proving that the item can be used by everyone.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

“When I finally solved the case of my missing Lux Balm, I wasn’t surprised when she surfaced. Not so fast, baby, this one’s mine,” the narrator says as the video transitions to show Rocky giving the camera a wink.

This wouldn’t be the first time Rocky and Rihanna teamed up to promote the balm. Fenty announced the product in January along with an ad that saw Rocky rapping about the treatment that aims to bring “dry, chapped lips back to life.”

“Flossy. Glossy. Nah bitch, this ain’t lip gloss,” he crooned. “Lux Balm locked in my palm. New collab with my baby mom.”