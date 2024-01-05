ASAP Rocky is stepping into the world of beauty — thanks to girlfriend Rihanna.

Rihanna, 35, tapped her rapper beau, also 35, to star in a new ad promoting her brand Fenty Skin’s Lux Balm. In the campaign, which was shared via TikTok on Thursday, January 4, Rocky described the lip product with a catchy song.

“Flossy. Glossy. Nah bitch, this ain’t lip gloss,” Rocky rapped. “Lux Balm locked in my palm. New collab with my baby mom.” As he crooned the lyrics, Rocky held up the Lux Balm while showing off his moisturized pout as well as his shiny metallic grill.

“#LuxBalm up in @asaprocky’s palm, new collab with our fave mom @rihanna,” read the caption of the social media post. “This juicy, Barbados Cherry-powdered lip balm packed with vitamin E + shea butter brings dry lips back to life with instant hydration.”

Fenty Skin also boasted that Lux Balm is “slim, slick ’n easily slip into your pocket, so you can keep it on you wherever you go.”

The new launch is currently available via Sephora and fentybeauty.com and retails for $16. (Rihanna launched Fenty Skin — a line of cleansers, toners, masks and more — in July 2020 after unveiling Fenty Beauty, which offers foundation, concealers, highlighters and eyeshadows, in September 2017.)

This isn’t the first time Rocky and Rihanna revealed a joint project.

In November 2023, Rocky called the couple’s two sons the “best collaboration.”

“If me and my lady was to collab what could we team up and just, like, just f–king smash and go crazy on? I think we do a real great job at collaborating making children,” Rocky quipped in an Instagram interview with Complex magazine. “I think that’s our best creation so far!”

Rocky and Rihanna have been dating since 2020. They welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022 and named him after the Wu-Tang Clan member. Nearly nine months later, Rihanna revealed during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance that she was pregnant again. Son Riot Rose arrived in August 2023.