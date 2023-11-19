ASAP Rocky and Rihanna don’t need to professionally collaborate — because they excel at working together at home.

“If me and my lady was to collab what could we team up and just, like, just f—king smash and go crazy on? I think we do a real great job at collaborating making children,” Rocky, 35, quipped in an Instagram interview with Complex magazine on Saturday, November 18, while attending the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas. “I think that’s our best creation so far!”

Rocky and Rihanna, 35, have been dating since 2020. They welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022 and named him after the Wu-Tang Clan frontman. Nearly nine months later, Rihanna revealed during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance that she was pregnant again. Son Riot Rose arrived in August.

“Nothing is better than [RZA and Riot] out there,” Rocky joked on Saturday. “I mean, we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, [who] shaped everything. And we had these beautiful angels, so that’s the best collaboration.”

Related: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's Family Album Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s entire world shifted after becoming parents. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” Rihanna gushed to British Vogue in a February 2023 cover story. “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, […]

The two musicians have loved becoming parents to their sons.

“Rihanna has taken to motherhood like a total natural and Rocky is the most amazing father she could have hoped for,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September. “[Rocky] rarely leaves her side and loves spending time with his family. Rihanna and Rocky’s families are also very close and provide a huge support system for them and the babies so it really is a team effort.”

While Rihanna and Rocky love children, it is far too soon to know if baby No. 3 is in the cards. “Rihanna has always wanted a big family so that’s something that’s definitely still on the table,” the insider added to Us. “For now, they’re still adjusting as parents of two and loving every minute of it.”

Related: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship While Rihanna and A$AP Rocky started as music collaborators, their connection blossomed into something more. A$AP confirmed in a May 2021 interview with GQ that he was dating Rihanna and called her “The One.” One month earlier, a source told Us Weekly that the pair were spotted “holding hands and laughing” during a night out […]

No matter how many kids they have, Rocky will always be their No. 1 supporter. “I will encourage [my kids] to be whoever they are, whatever that may be,” he told Vogue in a September profile. “There’s not enough hours on the clock now that I’m a dad. I don’t have all day to create, but it’s all in the pursuit of happiness.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Rihanna and Rocky also frequently spark marriage speculation as the rapper is known for calling her his “wife” during concerts.

“They’ve talked about getting married down the line,” a second source told Us in June. “[They] both think of each other as the one they’re going to spend the rest of their life with.”