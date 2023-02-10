A first of its kind! Rihanna unveiled a new Fenty Beauty launch ahead of her Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The “Stay” singer, 34, dropped a collection of velvet liquid lipsticks on Friday, February 10. The launch includes five gorgeous shades ranging from pink to brown and all with a $29 price tag. The stains are long lasting, matte and vibrant.

The “Love on the Brain” artist’s latest Fenty drop is the solution to an ongoing makeup problem many of Us know all too well.

“When it comes to matte liquid lipstick, we all know the deal—intense pigment often comes with intense dryness. I wanted to fix that,” Rihanna told Elle in an interview published on Friday. The Barbados native continued, “[it] has a luxe formula that’s creamy and whipped so that the color glides on and feels plush but won’t crack. That’s why we call it a ‘velvet matte.’”

When asked about her beauty legacy, the “Umbrella” artist said, “My mantra has always been and always will be, ‘Beauty is there to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure or a uniform.’”

She also revealed that after welcoming her first child — a baby boy —in May 2022 with A$AP Rocky, she “had to find the balance” between “‘me’ time and full glam,” because she loves “that colorful creative process,” too.

The Super Bowl LVII will be the Savage X Fenty designer’s first live performance since 2018. At the Press conference for the Super Bowl Halftime show on Thursday, February 9, the “Don’t Stop The Music” singer revealed that she changed the setlist “39” times while rehearsing it.

For the event, Rihanna stunned in an Alaïa leather jacket. The garb was worn off her shoulders and featured a fur lining. The “Disturbia” musician paired it with a snakeskin skirt including thigh-high slits at the sides. She finished the look off with a matching pair of pumps with extravagant straps that tied up her legs.

For glam, the mom-of-one rocked a dewy face. She donned warm orange eyeshadow shades in her crease and a shimmery shade on her lid. The “Love the Way You Lie” artist added a pop of color to her ensemble with vibrant red lips. She added even more drama to the look with her brunette tresses pulled back into a glamorous ponytail. The fabulous do featured her face framing pieces down and the rest of her hair twisted into a braid. The hairband was even covered with mini braids.

The 2023 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 12 in Glendale, Arizona where the Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and fans can watch the game on Fox.