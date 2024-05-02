Channel Rita Ora’s Cropped Blazer Style for Only $35 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Rita Ora was giving “boss babe” as she stepped in New York City.

Ora was photographed on Wednesday, May 1, wearing an enviable matching set. She bared her midriff in a cropped black blazer and low-rise pants, standing tall in silver stilettos that perfectly matched her jewelry.

Boyfriend blazers have most certainly claimed a spot in our Fashion Hall of Fame, but as Ora proved, cropped styles are having a major moment right now, soaring the top of our must-have list. That’s why we rushed to find a cropped blazer similar to hers on Amazon!

Get the Beninos Crop Blazer Jacket for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Beninos blazer, which shoppers are calling “elegant and comfortable,” has earned the Amazon’s Choice badge for its high ratings, affordable price and fast-shipping Prime status. We also love that it comes in four colors. Black is best for matching up with Ora, but khaki, white and green are stellar options as well!

You can nab this cropped blazer in sizes XS-XL, all of which are currently in stock. It will be fantastic for work or fancier nights out, but don’t forget to dress it down too. It will work flawlessly with a pair of jeans and ballet flats or over an athletic romper with sneakers!

Want a style that buttons up? Hoping for a full set? Whatever it is on your checklist, we’re here to help. Check out seven other pieces (and sets) we spotted on our search below!

Shop more cropped blazers and blazer sets we love:

Not your style? Explore more blazers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!