If you need a masterclass on how to be sexy, you best turn to a Victoria’s Secret angel. They, like, invented sexy. From sultry volume in their hair to their enviable glows and no makeup makeup — and even their alluring scent — there’s much to learn about the art of seduction from some of the sexiest ladies around.

Luckily for Us, Stylish caught up with Romee Strijd to hear all about the latest VS scent to hit the shelves. It’s called Bombshell Seduction — and for good reason. With notes of flowers, sage and musk fragrance (which starts at $55) hits just the right balance between naughty and nice. She gave us her secrets to feeling like a bombshell every day and even spilled her tips to nailing a sultry selfie. See the Angel’s interview with Stylish below!

Stylish: What makes you feel like a bombshell?

Romee Strijd: What makes me feel like a bombshell is when I feel super comfortable. The new Sexy Illusions Bra feels like you’re wearing no bra, which I like. And Bombshell Seduction is our newest fragrance. It’s super refreshing. Once I spray it on I am ready for the day and feel super sexy.

Stylish: Why do you connect with the scent?

RS: Because it’s so floral and coming from Holland we know our flowers. It has those hints of Jasmine and Tuberose and is super refreshing and has a nice airy scent.

Stylish: What’s your favorite way to wear fragrance?

RS: On my wrist and behind my ears because it stays there for the longest amount of time.

Stylish: What’s your key to taking a sultry picture?

RS: I find the right corner and good light!

Stylish: What’s your shortcut to feeling confident?

RS: A lot of volume in my hair!

