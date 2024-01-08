Rosamund Pike stylishly concealed an injury at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Pike, 44, looked elegant in a netted lace Dior dress at the Sunday, January 7, awards show at the Beverly Hilton in California. She showed off the goth glam number, which featured sheer sleeves and an A-line skirt on the red carpet. Pike complemented the look with a veil over her face and black platform heels.

The most standout aspect of Pike’s look, however, was her dramatic veil that shielded her face.

When talking about her look, Pike called the Philip Treacy headpiece a “protective” accessory that hid her face after a recent ski accident. “On the 26th of December, my face was entirely smashed up. … Not what you want when you know you’re going to the Golden Globes on the 7th of January,” she told Variety’s Marc Malkin.

Pike shared that although her face had healed since the accident, she “fell in love with the look,” and decided to keep the veil.

The actress added that her outfit was also a nod to her character in Saltburn, Elspeth Catton. “Well you know, you have to channel [Saltburn] don’t you?” she said. “Either a weird funeral vibe, or maybe she wore black for her wedding.”

At the 2024 ceremony, Pike is nominated for Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture. Costar Barry Keoghan, who played Oliver Quick in Saltburn, is also nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama.

Keoghan, 31, for his part, looked dapper in a Louis Vuitton suit featuring a checkered red jacket and matching pants. He elevated his ensemble with a white dress shirt, a golden pin, a pearl and a ruby necklace. His vibrant pants stood out with a gem embellished chain attached to his belt loop and he topped the look off with a white faced watch and patent leather shoes.