She wore blue velvet! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley isn’t letting the newly chilled weather dampen her style. The supermodel stepped out for a night on the town in London on Tuesday, November 14, rocking a blue velvet dress that dished just the right amount of sex appeal for a frigid evening.

Here’s the breakdown of her look: Huntington-Whiteley let the sumptuous fabric speak for itself — between the rich jewel-tone blue, the wrap waist, up-to-there slit and low-v neckline, the supermodel was looking every bit the definition of sultry. And while she was showing a ton of skin, the length of the frock and the long sleeves kept her vibe effortless and seasonally appropriate.

The beauty entrepreneur accessorized her look with a colorful sequined Attico clutch as well as a pair of sparkly rainbow strappy sandals. Consider this an option for milder winter nights.

To balance out the rich color and texture of her outfit, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress kept her makeup look natural and glowy, while her signature bouncy blowout was in full effect.

Velvet has been a huge look this season in general, so it’s not a surprise to see the rich fabric show up here. Not only it is a great option for keeping warm, the sheen makes for instant glamour (see proof on these 10 celebs.)

And Huntington-Whiteley isn’t the only fashion-plate who is onboard with the modest midi-length dress trend — Selena Gomez is, too. The “Wolves” singer has been spotted in a number of styles by the French label Rouje that balance a low neckline and showy slits with longer skirts. Or, if you’re into opulent textures, hit up Reformation for one of their velvet frocks — perfect for a night out!

Not into wrap dresses? You could also add a touch of indulgent texture to your look with a velvet blouse.

Tell Us: What do you think of Huntington-Whiteley’s blue velvet number?

