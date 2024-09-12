Your account
Star Style

Sabrina Carpenter Leaves Quite an Impression in Lacy White Dress at 2024 MTV VMAs Afterparty

By
Sabrina Carpenter Is Angelic in Lacy Look After VMAs
James Devaney/GC Images

Sabrina Carpenter is delightful in lace.

Carpenter, 25, stepped out in a sheer white dress while attending an afterparty for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11, in New York City. For the party, which was held at the Electric Lady Studio, Carpenter slayed in a lacy frock featuring a scoop neck, puffy sleeves equipped with bows at her wrists and a fitted silhouette. Underneath, the “Espresso” singer wore a white balconette bra and matching underwear.

Carpenter teamed her getup with platform peep toe heels and a purse featuring pink and red kiss marks, a nod to her album cover, Short n’ Sweet.

Carpenter donned a full face of glam including blue eyeshadow blended into her crease, a highlighted inner corner, manicured eyebrows, rosy cheeks, mascara and pink lips. Her blonde hair was styled in her signature bouncy blowout with her curtain bangs framing her face.

2024 MTV Video Music Awards VMA Arrivals 979

Carpenter attended the afterparty with friend Taylor Swift, who wore a UFO-inspired look.

Before hitting the town, Carpenter wowed in a white vintage Bob Mackie dress while attending the awards ceremony. Her gown, which was once worn by Madonna in 1991, featured a sweetheart plunging neckline, a beaded bodice and silver crystal embellishments lining her neckline.

Sabrina Carpenter Is Angelic in Lacy Look After VMAs
Robert Kamau/GC Images)

The singer accessorized with a diamond drop choker, dangly earrings and chrome rings. Her manicure featured white paint and crystal accents. Carpenter’s hair was parted to the side and worn in big curls.

Who Was the Best Dressed at the 2024 VMAs?

Her makeup included a red glossy lip, glittery eyeshadow and extra pink cheeks.

Sabrina Carpenter Style Evolution Gallery 941

Carpenter also performed at the VMAs, rocking a strapless white bodysuit and Christian Louboutin heels. She also took home the moon person for Song of the Year for her hit “Espresso.”

“I’ve literally never won one of these,” Carpenter said while accepting the award. “This is really special. The first people I want to thank are the fans,” she gushed, also giving a shoutout to her family, manager and pets.

