Nicole Kidman has been racking up acting accolades this awards season for her haunting performance in Big Little Lies, but she has also been finishing at the top of best-dressed lists for her gorgeous gowns and pretty hair and makeup looks. The Aussie actress’ ensemble at the 2018 SAG Awards, where she took home a statue for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie, was no exception. We’ve got the inside scoop on how to recreate her elegant loose waves and wine-stained lipstick!

Kidman arrived at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A. on Sunday, January 21, wearing a bronze-sequined Armani Prive gown with strappy Jimmy Choo sandals and Harry Winston jewels. The Neutrogena ambassador sought to complement the warmth of her dress with a romantic makeup look that we will be bookmarking for Valentine’s Day beauty inspiration.

Borrowing from the “iridescence of the dress,” makeup artist Molly Stern said she wanted to create a cohesive look using copper tones. She prepped the actress’ skin with Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream to smooth her complexion, before blending in the brand’s Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup in Natural Ivory.

To create a subtle flush, Stern first applied Neutrogena Healthy Skin Blends powder bronzer in Sunkissed to warm up the face and then added Healthy Skin Blush in Rosy for a pop of color. She kept Kidman’s eyes tonal by applying Nourishing Long Wear Eye Shadow + Primer in Soft Taupe to the lid and lining the rims with the Nourishing Long Wear Eye Liner in Spiced Chocolate. Fluttery lashes — care of the new Neutrogena Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara — kept things flirty, while the finishing touch to Kidman’s plush pout came courtesy of the brand’s Hydro Boost Lip Shine in Velvety Wine.

Hairstylist Kylee Heath was responsible for the star’s ethereal loose chignon and face-framing waves. On Instagram, she shared a snap of some of the tools needed to recreate the look’s undone glamour, which included a flat iron, curling iron, paddle brush and lots of bobby pins. The off-center placement of the tousled twist helps to balance the flower detailing on Kidman’s gown, and we think it was the perfect coif to pull the entire look together.

