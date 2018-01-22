We’re all about that BLING! Stars turned up at the 2018 SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A. on Sunday, January 21, dripping in diamonds, emeralds, rubies and more gems that were as blinding as they were beautiful. From Margot Robbie’s dainty designs to Allison Williams’ bold ear cuff, we couldn’t get enough the delicate bracelets, statement-making earrings and handfuls of rings that made their way down the red carpet. Keep scrolling for our favorite jewels!