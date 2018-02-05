If there was ever an actress to watch for her fearless fashion, hair and beauty choices, it’s Saoirse Ronan. The critically acclaimed star of Lady Bird stepped out for the Santa Barbara Film Festival and the Directors Guild Awards over the weekend of February 3, and she rocked not one, but two reinventions of the pared down beauty look: first with a low-key not-quite red lip, then with minimal eyeliner.

Both looks were low key in their own ways, but perfectly complemented her outfits and hairstyles for the respective events. For example, for her first appearance at the Director’s Guild Awards, Ronan rocked the perfect reddish-magenta lip courtesy of makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua with a relatively bare face. While her high-impact lip was created with the Chanel Lip Balm and Powder Duo in Rosso Pompeiano, Ronan wore no eye makeup and fresh, dewy skin. This was the perfect complement for her uber textured, smooth but-not-too-perfect waves created by Adir Abergel. Paired with her Grecian-inspired Calvin Klein frock (which was pleated, but had a signature CK-sleekness to it) the look came together as the cool-girl version of goddess beauty.

But not satisfied to give us one irreverent beauty look this week, Saoirse also served a divine remix of the bare face and heavily lined eyes look later that day: instead of just wearing smudged kohl on her waterline, the actress rocked thinly (and precisely lined) upper lids, which connected to a smudged-but-not-too-smudged reverse cateye along her lower lashine. The effect? Her striking eyes were framed in a way that you couldn’t help but ogle. And, of course, like any cool girl would, the rest of her face was relatively bare. Why? Her top knot with a liquid metal adornment courtesy of Adir Abergel was a major complementary statement. Keeping her face minimal but her hair unexpected created a factor of whimsy that was show-stopping, but not clashing with her Chanel frock.

In other words, Saoirse Ronan is our new too-cool-for-school beauty guru.

