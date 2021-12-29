Better safe than sorry! On Tuesday, December 28, Sarah Jessica Parker and the entire SJP Collection boutique staff announced the closure of the New York City flagship as the Omicron variant continues to spread at a jarringly fast rate.

“Due to growing concerns surrounding the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in New York City, our 54th Street Flagship Boutique will be closed until further notice,” stated the company in an Instagram post. “It is our top priority to keep both our customers and staff safe and healthy.”

“Keep following us here for updates as we work towards a safe reopening,” the statement continued. “We are so sorry for any inconvenience and we hope to see you soon.”

Parker and store employees encourage customers to check out the brand’s website to shop the “latest collection and recently marked down sale styles.” To better assist you, the brand notes that “you can also call the boutique at 646-863-2133 during store hours to speak to a member of our staff who would be thrilled to assist you remotely.”

This news comes just weeks after the release of HBO’s And Just Like That, the highly anticipated Sex and the City spinoff. And now that Parker’s fashion is on everyone’s minds once again, it’s safe to say that fans were probably hoping to make their way to the SJP boutique stat.

As sad as the news is, Instagram users are still praising the team’s decision to temporarily close the store. “Thank you for making a responsible decision in the interest of public health,” one person commented on the post. Another said, “Right thing to do,” adding a clapping emoji.

For the uninitiated, Parker launched the SJP collection seven years ago in 2014 with her late business partner, George Malkemus. The brand is loved for its luxurious shoes, as well as its fragrances and accessories.

“We both agreed that our shoes had to be handmade in Italy which enjoys a long tradition of being considered the home of the finest shoemakers in the world,” says the brand on its website.

SJP’s NYC fashion boutique is of the Big Apple-based businesses rethinking safety procedures as the Omicron variant continues to spread. On Monday, Apple closed all of its stores to foot traffic, meaning that customer visits are limited to picking up online orders and taking appointments at the Genius Bar.

It remains to be seen what other NYC-based retail stores will temporarily shut down to keep shoppers and employees safe — but Stylish has feeling that many will take cues from Apple and SJP.