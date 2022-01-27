SJP ‘Never’ Took Off Her High Heels While Filming ‘And Just Like That

That’s gotta hurt! Sarah Jessica Parker may love her Manolo Blahnik heels just as much as her Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw. In fact, she is so obsessed with her stilettos, that she didn’t once take them off while filming …And Just Like That.

During an episode of “Hot Takes and Deep Dives With Jess Rothschild,” a background actor on the HBO MAX series revealed the he “never” saw the 56-year-old actress remove her shoes.

“Those ladies are troopers,” he said. “Those women, they’re there the entire day. They’re in stilettos and Manolo Blahnik shoes all day long.”

The interviewee went on to explain that most of woman would “occasionally” take breaks and sit down or have someone bring them a pair of flip flops, Parker was the exception.

“I never saw Sarah Jessica Parker take her heels off [not] one time,” he recalled. “She was in heels all day.”

Her commitment to the assignment is nothing short of impressive, but it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Parker is a shoe fanatic.

“That’s a very convenient overlap of character and person,” she said in a 2001 interview. “That I don’t have to dig very deep to understand this affinity she has for shoes.”

She went on to explain that she’s had an obsession with footwear forever. “From the time I was quite — really quite a small little child, I recall very vividly going to shoe stores. We were allowed two pairs of shoes a year. Just picking up the leather and just smelling it and becoming intoxicated by the smell of the fresh leather.”

While she admitted to having “well over 100” pairs of Manolo Blahnik shoes at the time, it’s a fair bet that her collection has grown exponentially through the years.

In fact, she has a whole line of her own to choose from. The Hocus Pocus star launched SJP collection in 2014 with her late business partner George Malkemus, the CEO of Manolo Blahnik.

“I started SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker because this conversation about me doing a shoe line kept circling round and round,” she said in a 2017 interview with Net-a-Porter’s The Edit. “George said we are going to make our shoes in Italy, the way shoes should be made.” The collection ranges in price from $295 to $795.