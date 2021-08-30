While Sarah Jessica Parker had her handful of iconic outfits while playing Carrie Bradshaw during Sex and the City (read: Manolo Blahnik pumps, newspaper dresses, purple Fendi baguette bags), her number one, unforgettable, quintessential look was undoubtably her tiered white tulle skirt.

Because from the overjoyed closet scene to the casual look-over-the-shoulder while strutting down the city streets in the show’s opening credits, it doesn’t get better than the Patricia Field tutu.

And now, ‘SATC’ fans can rejoice because the look of all looks has returned — albeit with a modern twist — for the show’s reboot, And Just Like That.

While filming in Brooklyn on Friday, August 27, Parker was spotted wearing a gorgeous, tiered white tulle skirt. Contrary to the shorter version in the original show, this piece is floor length.

Rather than pair the look with a pink tank top and black sandals, costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago paired the ensemble with a striped long-sleeve shirt and a “New York or Nowhere” Union market tote.

The Chanel boots Parker wore also held a bit of symbolism, as she previously wore them on two different occasions during the original show.

While the final ensemble was only released a few days ago, Parker did tease the look last week via Instagram. “Now and then. X, SJ,” she captioned her post, sharing a video from the calf down of the tutu and boots.

Fans quickly took the comments by storm, obsessing over the sweet tribute to Bradshaw’s early days.

“This makes me so happy!!! I started AGAIN watching the series for the 10th time and I can’t get tired of it! Love you,” a fan wrote. Another person said, “So much Carrie vibes, too much for my heart.”

Others couldn’t help but point out that the actress is quite the trendsetter. “I own a tulle skirt because of Carrie Bradshaw,” a user said. “Ah man! I was just putting my white boots away thinking they weren’t in style. You just resurrected them,” another chimed in.

The shoes aren’t the first item that has been recycled from the original show. The fashion designers have made a point to give special odes to Carrie’s OG fashion.

For one, the New Yorker’s Fendi baguette bag, which was stolen from Carrie in season three, made an appearance while filming earlier this summer.

Another style nod came to pass in July, when Parker was styled in a Carolina Herrera dress, Manolo Blahnik pumps (!!) and a belt that previously made its debut in the 2008 Sex and the City movie.