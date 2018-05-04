This week officially became the week of fashionable celebrity spawn when both Sarah Jessica Parker and Zoe Saldana stepped out on Thursday, May 3, with members of their broods in tow on the red carpet, making for one cute and family-friendly mini-trend.

Chrissy Teigen Is Slaying Her Second Pregnancy: See Her Maternity Style

Of course, if you’re the child of a celebrity — let alone these two stylish ladies — you’ve hit the proverbial genetic jackpot — all of that talent! But the serious perk of being celebrity spawn also happens to be that they get to be way chic-er at a way younger age than most of Us will ever be. And these two families proved it.

Let’s start with Sarah Jessica Parker who hit the red carpet at the NYC Ballet’s spring gala with her 8-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Marion. The trio looked as cute as can be — and color-coordinated too. The girls wore similar but not exactly the same floral dresses with bows at the waist and coordinating headbands, while Mama SJP wore a lovely and similarly hued blue dress with sheer sleeves, pleats and a darling Peter Pan collar. Would we expect anything less from the fashion icon and her equally adorable progeny?

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

The icing on the cake: all three wore cross body bags. Because the family that accessories together, stays together.

Meanwhile, across the country in L.A., Zoe Saldana received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — and brought her whole brood along to celebrate in matching outfits. Zaldana wore a lovely nude midi frock with a bejeweled bow at the bust. Meanwhile her adorable children, twins Cy and Bowie and older son Zen, all wore coordinating baby blue looks. We can only imagine how adorable their holiday card will be this year.

Couple Twinning: See the Fashionable, Romantic Pairs Who’ve Matched Their Styles

Our takeaway: bringing your family to red carpet events is chic but it’s even more stylish if your spawn are wearing matching outfits.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!