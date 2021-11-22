Red hot! Saweetie turned up the heat during her performance on Saturday Night Live on November 20 — and it has a lot to do with her fiery hue.

While the 28-year-old singer has been rocking a similar shade for quite some time, she teamed up with hairstylist Kendall Dorsey for a little refresh and some killer curls before taking the stage. The bouncy bob and vibrant color looked nothing short of amazing, so Us Weekly’s Stylish tapped Dorsey to get all the deets on the look.

“For Saweetie’s new look, we took a deep dive into where she wanted to ‘live’ in the world of reds,” he explained. “We wanted a shade that has stage presence and would also go well with her everyday lifestyle.” In the end, the duo settled on an “intense, vibrant and rich” hue: the Dark & Lovely Fade Resist Vivacious Red.

After nailing down her color, Dorsey made sure he had a fresh base to work with. His products of choice? The Maui Moisture Color Protection + Sea Minerals Shampoo and the Color Protection Conditioner.

Now, onto the styling! “We were definitely inspired by iconic women in entertainment who faithfully rocked big, voluminous, romantic hair. People like Donna Summer, Brigitte Bardot and Sophia Loren,” Dorsey told Stylish. “We wanted to merge all of these iconic looks together and turn them into ‘modern day Saweetie.’”

To achieve that end, he grabbed a one-inch curling iron from T3 and curled each piece in the same direction. “At the top of the hair, right around the part line, I did two curls that flipped back,” he explained. “I then used the Y by Yusef bristle brush and brushed the hair out from the root to the end in big sections to create volume.”

Given that the “Best Friend” singer was performing on stage, making sure her style looked top notch while singing and dancing was key. “We wanted to show body and texture. We wanted her to be able to perform in it and we wanted the hair to move,” Dorsey explained.

And thanks to Maui Moisture’s products, the mission was accomplished. Formulated with aloe, the lineup nourished and moisturized the hair, which is the “first step to defined curls.” The Curl Quench + Coconut Oil Ultra Defining Gel was also a savior for baby hairs. “I used this to lay down her edges and they did not fizz up or budge at all,” he added.