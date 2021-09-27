Bowing out. Beck Bennett revealed he will not return for Saturday Night Live season 47 just days ahead of the premiere, and he isn’t the only one leaving.

Bennett, who started on SNL in 2013, and Lauren Holt, who joined last season, will not be part of the 2021-2022 cast. NBC confirmed their exits on Monday, September 27.

“Love you, SNL,” the 36-year-old veteran shared in a statement via Instagram. “Gonna miss you so much. Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun.”

Bennett shared the message alongside a carousel of black-and-white photos from his days on the iconic sketch comedy show. The Illinois native gave shoutouts to his “officemates” Kyle Mooney and Fran Gillespie as well as his wife, Jessy Hodges, and his longtime hair and makeup team. He included several behind-the-scenes snaps taken from the stage pre-show and during them final “goodnight”. Of course, he ended the slide show with a laugh, sharing a photo of a man’s hairy chest.

In Bennett and Holt’s absence, there will be three new actors added to the show. Texas native Aristotle Athari has appeared on HBO’s Silicon Valley and is known for his work with online sketch comedy group Goatface, which earned a Comedy Central special in 2018. The comic will be a featured player in SNL‘s 47th season.

Joining Athari will be James Austin Johnson, a comedian from Nashville who has appeared in the Coen Brothers‘ movie Hail Caesar as well as TV shows such as Tuca & Bertie and Future Man. He has stage experience too with a role in Los Angeles at Highland Park’s longest-running comedy show, Rod Stewart Live.

SNL will also add another New York native as a featured player. Sarah Sherman is from Long Island and has made a name for herself with her traveling comedy show, Helltrap Nightmare. After appearing on The Eric Andre Show, she opened for the comic on his tour.

The variety show has also announced the celebs who will join for the first episodes of season 47. Loki star Owen Wilson will host the premiere with musical guest Kacey Musgraves, and Kim Kardashian will take over hosting duties the next week while Halsey performs. The third week will bring Oscar winner Rami Malek as host while Young Thug provides the beats. The fourth week welcomes Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and singer Brandi Carlile.

SNL premieres on NBC Saturday, October 2, at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see the full cast lineup for Saturday Night Live season 47: