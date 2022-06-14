Keeping it real! Scheana Shay has teamed up with ME Cosmetics to normalize conversations about hair loss — and spread the word about the innovative product she’s obsessed with!

The reality star, 37, has been transparent with fans about her postpartum hair loss journey, which began when she and fiancé Brock Davies welcomed their baby girl last April.

Last December, the California native clapped back at internet trolls who criticized how she looked on an episode of Vanderpump Rules.

“To everyone who has commented on my hairline tonight: this was already my biggest insecurity and legit the only thing I usually would facetune,”she captioned an Instagram Story post.

In the days and weeks following, Shay tells Us Weekly’s Stylish exclusively that she got “so many responses” from women who were going through the same thing. (After all, an estimated 50 percent of women experience noticeable hair loss.)

“One of the products that came highly recommended was ME Cosmetics, so I tried it out and it immediately became a staple of my beauty routine,” says Shay. “I was then able to connect with the founder, Camille, and am so honored that she asked me to come on board as an ambassador.”

The TV star swears by the Can’t Stop Me Now Ultimate Coverage Scalp Foundation ($60), which debuted with the brand’s launch in November 2021. “What I love about it is that it’s the easiest application ever,” she tells Us, adding that it’s so simple, “a baby could do it.”

How she applies it? “I put the powder on the brush, then apply it in a stippling motion to the desired area, and just brush it back to fill in my hairline or part. It’s great because it’s water and sweat resistant, so it stays in all day.”

ME Cosmetics launched in November 2021, yet it’s already amassed a cult-following. It was born out of a personal struggle from founder Camille Barreto. “Having navigated androgenetic alopecia since my early 20s, I am acutely aware of the emotional toll hair loss can take on women,” she tells Us.

“However, the fact is that beauty aisles don’t yet have dedicated shelves with products specifically designed to conceal hair loss.” she continues. “As such, a common ‘hack’ many of us have used for years is to adapt products intended for a different purpose such as eyeshadows, root covers, and colored dry shampoos. Unfortunately, these products generally fall short when concealing hair loss as they were simply not designed for this purpose.”

Thus, Scalp Foundation was born. It’s currently available in six colors, but there’s even more in the works. “ME Cosmetics will be launching three new shades this fall: light blonde, dark brown, and silver,” says Barreto. What’s more, dutiful customers like Shay can look forward to a subscription-based loyalty program, too.

