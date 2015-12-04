Stylish

Scott Eastwood, James Marsden, and Billy Brown Were the Hottest Guys at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

By
Scott Eastwood attends the GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party at Chateau Marmont on December 3, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
 Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ Magazine

Battle of the hunks! The gents came out in full fashion force at the GQ 20th Anniversary Men of the Year Party in L.A. on Dec. 3.

The star-studded event, thrown by the guy-focused style mag, had the men dressing to impress, starting with Scott Eastwood, who took the opportunity to juxtapose dressy and casual.

Scott Eastwood attends the GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party at Chateau Marmont on December 3, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Longest Ride heartthrob, 29, rocked a pair of rugged brown leather boots by The Frye Company with dark denim on the bottom, and went more formal on top with a black button-down and a shiny, matching blazer. The perfect accessory? His characteristic scruff.

James Marsden took up the casual mantle and went with a laid-back jacket and subtle plaid trousers by Carolina Herrera for the soiree. He kicked things up a notch with a pair of red and blue patterned socks by Nice Laundry.

James Marsden attends the GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party at Chateau Marmont on December 3, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ Magazine

How to Get Away With Murder's Billy Brown was swoon-worthy in a traditional, tailored charcoal suit with a navy blue button-down, which he left partially undone to give Us a peek at his pecs.

Billy Brown attends the GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party at Chateau Marmont on December 3, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ Magazine

Honorable style mentions of the night include Bryshere Y. Gray's gold lamé smoking jacket and Terry Crews' plaid pants and leather sports coat.

Bryshere Y. Gray attends the GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party at Chateau Marmont on December 3, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Bryshere Y. Gray Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ Magazine

Terry Crews attend the GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party at Chateau Marmont on December 3, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Terry Crews Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ Magazine

