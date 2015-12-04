Battle of the hunks! The gents came out in full fashion force at the GQ 20th Anniversary Men of the Year Party in L.A. on Dec. 3.

The star-studded event, thrown by the guy-focused style mag, had the men dressing to impress, starting with Scott Eastwood, who took the opportunity to juxtapose dressy and casual.

The Longest Ride heartthrob, 29, rocked a pair of rugged brown leather boots by The Frye Company with dark denim on the bottom, and went more formal on top with a black button-down and a shiny, matching blazer. The perfect accessory? His characteristic scruff.

James Marsden took up the casual mantle and went with a laid-back jacket and subtle plaid trousers by Carolina Herrera for the soiree. He kicked things up a notch with a pair of red and blue patterned socks by Nice Laundry.

How to Get Away With Murder's Billy Brown was swoon-worthy in a traditional, tailored charcoal suit with a navy blue button-down, which he left partially undone to give Us a peek at his pecs.

Honorable style mentions of the night include Bryshere Y. Gray's gold lamé smoking jacket and Terry Crews' plaid pants and leather sports coat.

