Modeling with a message! Dior debuted its Fall 2017 campaign, Thursday, March 30, starring Jennifer Lawrence in the brand’s now-iconic “WE SHOULD ALL BE FEMINISTS” T-shirt ($710). (Fellow Dior brand ambassador Rihanna teamed up with the fashion house to create the tees inspired by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie‘s powerful 2012 TED Talk, with a portion of the proceeds going to her Clara Lionel Foundation.)

All of the black-and-white portraits feature the actress, 26, casually donning jeans and T-shirt while wearing minimal makeup and her blonde hair tied back in a ponytail. Lawrence, named a face of Dior in 2012, poses on a comfy chair and atop a wooden table, spreading her legs to put her Lady Dior bag on display.

Since becoming Dior’s first-ever female artistic director of the house, Maria Grazia Chiuri has made women the focus of her four initial collections with the French company, even tapping legendary female photographer Brigitte Lacombe to shoot Lawrence for the new ads.

Girl power is something Lawrence has never shied away from championing, either. The Joy star called out the gender pay gap in an October 2015 Lenny Letter essay after learning from hacked Sony emails that she was making less than her male co-stars. “I’m over trying to find the ‘adorable’ way to state my opinion and still be likable!” Lawrence decided after taking the blame for giving up on negotiating her salary.

Best Oscar Speeches of All Time: Kate Winslet, J. Law and More!

She explained of feminism to Harper’s Bazaar last year: “I don’t know why that word is so scary to people; it shouldn’t be, because it just means equality. If we are moving forward in a society, you are feeling stronger as a woman, and you want to be taken more seriously. You don’t have to take away the wonderful traits that come with being a woman: We are sensitive. We are pleasers. We’re empathetic. All those things that can keep you from asking for what you want or making mistakes.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!