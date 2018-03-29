Ever since it was announced that Selena Gomez (a.k.a. our street style queen) was joining Puma as a brand ambassador and creative consultant, our athleisure game has been getting better and better while we’ve gotten fitter. And now the time has finally come: Selena’s very first design collaboration with the brand, the highly anticipated Phenom Luxe sneaker, has arrived.

First and foremost: this shoe will be in limited release, so if you dig it you’ll need to act quickly. What do you get? An elevated take on the already chic Puma Phenom silhouette. And, of course, it follows with Selena’s simple style but with a touch of bling for some sophistication. The result: a sporty shoe that has the signature Ignite foam and forefoot zones for comfort but also has a white leather upper and a removable anklet for the sake of fashion.

And that’s not all you’ll get with the shoe. When you snag your Phenom Lux kicks you will get a set of transparent windowpane socks to match the shoe. And these shoes and socks? They will benefit a cause that’s very near and dear to Selena’s Heart: The Lupus Research Alliance.

“It’s been really fun to work so closely with Puma on the design of this shoe. I’m also proud to partner with them in helping to affect lives and bring attention to a cause that is very important to me personally,” said the singer turned designer in a statement via press release.

The Phenom Lux and matching sock set will be available on April 6 exclusively at Puma.com and Puma stores globally. Go shop — it’s for a good cause!

