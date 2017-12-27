Oh grungy Selena Gomez, we hardly knew ye. The “Wolves” singer may have said that the blonde hair she has been rocking for the last two months was here to stay for 2018, but in an unexpected twist, Gomez stepped out in Texas over the holiday weekend rocking, *gasp,* her natural brown hair color.

Gomez was spotted wedding dress shopping with her cousin, Priscilla DeLeon over the weekend, and of course, her back-to-brunette hair couldn’t be missed. The singer even showed off her new look in a series of Instagrams posted to her cousin’s account. But the best part about the pics (aside from Gomez’s raven tresses) is the fact that the “Fetish” singer picked up the tab for her cousin’s wedding dress. Her cousin thanked her in the caption of one of the shots writing, “When your maid of honor makes your dream dress a reality and surprises you with it.”

This of course, should come as no surprise to Selenators (Gomez super-fans, for the uninitiated). When DeLeon originally got engaged this past spring, the singer posted an adorable shot of them to celebrate with an even cuter caption: “We have waited our whole lives for this #WhyAmIActingLikeIGotARing.”

Gomez also posed with fans and the fellow members of the bridal party at Manny’s Uptown Tex Mex and you can see her newly brunette super clearly in them. She may have ditched the blonde, but the “Come and Get It” singer is sticking with the deep side-part that she has been rocking of late. And of course, new hair isn’t complete without accessories. For that, Gomez chose a pair of chunky gold oversized hoops, which is sure to be a huge trend continuing into 2018.

The “Bad Liar” singer has sported her golden tresses in a number of styles since making change for the AMA’s including a sleek blowout, tousled waves with side bangs, and of course, Courtney Love-style with tons of texture. Clearly, the triple threat isn’t afraid of changing things up, so perhaps her return to brunette shouldn’t be a surprise after all.

