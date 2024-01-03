Your account
Stylish

Grab a Pair of Strappy Flats Like Selena Gomez’s for Under $50

By
selena-gomez
Selena GomezCourtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez just took the ballet flat trend to the next level.

The singer posted a photo via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 2, showing her feet propped up on a couch. In the snap, she wore a pair of black ballet flats, each with a square toe and three buckled straps. Chic!

All it takes is one simple snap from Gomez and suddenly, we have a new must-own shoe. Of course, that means we had to actually find a pair like hers at an affordable price. And we did! Ready to get shopping?

selena-gomez-instagram-flats
Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram
See it!

Get the Richealnini Mary Jane Square-Toe Flats starting at just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

These shoes have a patent leather look and, as one reviewer states, can “dress up any casual outfit as well as shine in a formal occasion.” Like Gomez’s pair, they feature three adjustable straps across the vamp (plus one around the ankle) and have trendy square toes.

These flats come in black, but you can also grab them in burgundy, hot pink or white. We’re picturing them with a sweater and plaid miniskirt one day and with a tee and wide-leg jeans the next. How about with a fit-and-flare dress and a faux-fur coat or shrug?

richealnini Mary Jane Flats Shoes Women Dressy Comfortable Closed Square Toe Slip on Ballet Flat Oxford Low Heel Closed Square Toe Patent Leather Club Outside Pumps Black Size 7
richealnini

Richealnini Mary Jane Square-Toe Flats

$46
See it!

Want to see other similar styles we found on our search? Check them out below!

Shop more strappy shoes we love:

EFTCAL Women's Adjustable Double Strap Mary Janes, Pointed Toe Low Heel Flats, Dressy Comfortable Slip-on Dress Shoes (Black,7)
EFTCAL

Eftcal Double-Strap Flats

$26
See it!
Naiyee Mary Janes Black Dress Shoes for Women Mary Jane Shoes Chunky Heel Casual Mary Jane Heel Pumps 3 Straps Adjustable Patent Leather Size 8
Naiyee

Naiyee Mary Jane Pumps

$43
See it!
Lizoleor Square Toe Formal Mary Jane Womens Low Heels Office Loafers Slippers Wide Fit Ankle Strap Evening Bridal Shoes Black Size 7 US/39
Lizoleor

Lizoleor Square-Toe Mary Jane Low Heels

$47
See it!

Not your style? Explore more shoes here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

