Grab a Pair of Strappy Flats Like Selena Gomez’s for Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Selena Gomez just took the ballet flat trend to the next level.

The singer posted a photo via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 2, showing her feet propped up on a couch. In the snap, she wore a pair of black ballet flats, each with a square toe and three buckled straps. Chic!

All it takes is one simple snap from Gomez and suddenly, we have a new must-own shoe. Of course, that means we had to actually find a pair like hers at an affordable price. And we did! Ready to get shopping?

Get the Richealnini Mary Jane Square-Toe Flats starting at just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

These shoes have a patent leather look and, as one reviewer states, can “dress up any casual outfit as well as shine in a formal occasion.” Like Gomez’s pair, they feature three adjustable straps across the vamp (plus one around the ankle) and have trendy square toes.

These flats come in black, but you can also grab them in burgundy, hot pink or white. We’re picturing them with a sweater and plaid miniskirt one day and with a tee and wide-leg jeans the next. How about with a fit-and-flare dress and a faux-fur coat or shrug?

Want to see other similar styles we found on our search? Check them out below!

Shop more strappy shoes we love:

Not your style? Explore more shoes here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!