Selenis Leyva: What’s in My Bag?

Selenis Leyva has become an avid supporter for ethical beauty products. “I’m working to ensure the [brands] I carry don’t test on animals,” the star of Orange Is the New Black (season 6 begins streaming July 27) tells Us. “I’m not perfect yet, but I’m trying to get there.”

The 46-year-old mom to teenage daughter Alina spills the rest for Us.

No Sweat

“I have very oily skin. When I get shiny and people think I’ve been running around the city, I keep myself fresh with Tarte’s blotting papers and Kat Von D’s blotting powder.”

Sole Saving

“You know a girl has to have some ballerina flats in here, so I carry Footzyfolds. They’re black, fold up really well and are so easy to carry.”

Goddess Getaway

“I’m reading a Greek islands travel guide. When I’m stressed, I open up the book and escape and look at the beautiful places I’m going to see.”

Higher Power

“I have an evil eye on a necklace to keep away evil. The eye is working.”

Clean Machine

“I’m obsessive over germs, so I have the mini Lysol spray. Before sitting on a plane, I’ll take out the spray and wipe down the seat. People look at me crazy. Then I ask them if they want some, and they always say yes. It’s catching on!”

What else is inside her Primary New York tote? A Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Continental Wristlet wallet in bright orange; an iPhone 7 Plus in rose gold; a see-through makeup bag; The Lipstick Lobby clear lip gloss; an Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil in Medium Brown; a Tarte Cosmetics Clean Queen Vegan Deodorant; a mini Lush Cosmetics Karma Perfume; a Dr. Bronner’s Organic Hand Sanitizer; a mini Moroccanoil Treatment; an Us Weekly magazine; a Simple Wisdom miniature book; a Bloomingdales Rewards card; a Sephora Rewards card; some cash and loose change; keys attached a keychain with a picture of Alina in a round small frame; mini Altoids; black hair ties; a soft black bag with three clear crystals, one amethyst and a rose quartz; a travel Advil; Kleenex; Lysol wipes; a Zebra-print throw blanket; an Aura Cacia Lavender Oil in a plastic bag; a bottle of Smartwater; a bag of almonds; a Productivity Planner and Pilot pens in purple.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!