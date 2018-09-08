Serayah: What’s in My Bag?

When Serayah McNeill, better known by her one-name moniker, is feeling inspired, she pens thoughts in her leather journal. Inside are the lyrics to her single “So Good,” which came out in June, as well as her “short and long-term goals,” the star of Fox’s Empire (season 5 premieres Sept. 26, 8 p.m.) says.

The actress, 23, lets Us take a peek.

Music to Her Ears

“I carry Beats Solo headphones in pink. My favorite Apple Music playlists right now are Slow Jamz and ’90s.”

Wit & Wisdom

“I’m reading Words that Matter by O, The Oprah Magazine. It’s different quotes from famous people. They’re all subject based, so I can open up to a section if I’m feeling some type of way.”

A Thrill(er)

“I have a Michael Jackson keychain I got at a vintage store in L.A. I love always having Michael with me.”

No. 1 Fan

“I use the Fenty Beauty lipstick in S1ngle. When it gets real, I have the Trophy Wife highlighter that I use as an eye shadow. I also have the Fenty x Puma University slides. I love Rihanna so much, that’s why I have so many of her products!”

Lashing Out

“My friends know they can always count on me for a set of lashes. I get my big pack of Ardell Wispies at Target.”

What else is inside Serayah’s YSL tote? A Henri Bendel West 57th Color Blocked Kangaroo Wallet in Chambray Blue Multi; a Red iPhone 8 in a sparkle case; a Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Swivel Stick; a Bath & Body Works gloss; a Bath & Body Works body oil; a black hairbrush; a Mario Badescu Rosewater Spray; a Mac Hyper Real Foundation in Gold FX; a Becca Prismatc Amethyst highlighter; a L’Oreal True Match Concealer; a L’Oreal True Match Foundation; an e.l.f. eyebrow gel; an Ardell DUO eyelash glue; an Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil in brown; an Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit; a Beauty Blender; a Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion; personal and work debit cards; a Walgreens card; a Ralph’s card; a Target card; a Jeep car key; black hair ties; bobby pins; a pink Brookstone blanket; a orange hard drive; Benadryl; Tylenol; Emergen-C in Pink Lemonade and a Nature Valley Bar.

Seraph’s on-the-go bag? A FILA fanny pack.

