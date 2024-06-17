Serena Williams candidly opened up her postpartum body after welcoming her second daughter, Adira, in August 2023.

Williams, 42, took to Instagram on Saturday, June 15, to share a clip of herself getting a skin radio frequency tightening procedure on her torso. “On my last trip to Paris a girlfriend of mine treated me to a spa day,” she captioned the post. “She knows after 2 babies I have been self conscious of my tummy. I just had to post this video she took. The results have been amazing. I can see progress with my skin going back to normal and my confidence coming back. Listen, my body will never be the same but neither will I cause I have 2 amazing lights in my life.” In addition to Adira, Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian share 6-year-old daughter Olympia.

She continued: “I will always love my birthing scars but I just wanted to say thanks to my friend Mia and Nat for letting me know it’s ok to take time for myself away from work and kids.” The former tennis pro also shared she’ll keep her followers updated on her body transformation.

Since giving birth to Adria in August 2023, Williams has been open about her evolving figure. In October 2023, she shared a snap of her via Instagram hitting the gym and trying to get her “ab muscles working again.”

“Here comes fitness!” she captioned the post. In February, she updated her followers on her progress while posing in a bikini. “Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect,” she wrote. “I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it’s a change that has been well worth it.”

Williams also got real about attempting to fit into a tight Valentino denim skirt that she bought while pregnant, hoping to wear it after giving birth. Last month, she attempted to put the garment on until it got stuck around her bum. “Can’t say I’m happy about this but it’s getting there,” she said in the social media video.