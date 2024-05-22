Serena Williams is nearing her post-baby fashion goal of fitting into a tight jean skirt by Valentino.

Williams, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 22, to share a video of herself squeezing into the denim after previously trying on the piece earlier this year. She has been wanting to get into the bottoms since welcoming her second daughter, Adira, in August 2023. (Williams shares Adira, 9 months, and daughter Olympia, 6, with husband Alexis Ohanian.) “I am going to try on my skirt again to see if it’s any closer than it was six weeks ago,” she said in the social media clip. “Honestly, I feel like it’s going to fit the same.” Williams then stepped into the skirt and began pulling it up her legs until it got stuck around her bum.

“Can’t say I’m happy about this but it’s getting there,” she said, explaining she’s been “gymming” more but hasn’t changed her eating habits. After Williams realized she would not be able to fit the skirt above her hips, she took it off. “I’m going to put this back hanging. I wanna cry,” she joked.

Although she couldn’t fit into the skirt yet, Williams noted that she was able to shimmy the design “one inch” higher on her body than she could six weeks ago.

“Ok everyone, I have been working my 🍑 off!” she captioned the post. “Let’s see what happens with my jean skirt. Can I fit it yet?” Fans praised Williams for sharing her relatable issue in the comments section.

“Thank you for doing this and showing that it’s a process after giving birth for world class athletes,” one follower wrote, as another added, “I feel every little piece of this deep in my soul.” Others suggested she should “slide [the skirt] over your head and button around that little waist!”

Williams first tried on the denim piece in January, sharing it was her “goal” to fit into it postpartum. “I got this cool Valentino skirt when I was pregnant, and I was like, ‘I’m going to be able to fit this when I don’t have a belly,’” she said, trying to pull the number on. “I can’t fit it.”

“Should have been able to fit it by now, but I got distracted for about a month,” she explained. “I’m about a month behind. … We’ve got a ways to go.”