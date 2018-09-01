Shanina Shaik: What’s in My Bag?

As a world-traveling supermodel, Shanina Shaik is always filling out customs forms. Her go-to writing utensil: a Swarovski pen. “It was a wedding present,” the star of E!’s Model Squad (premieres September 4,

8 p.m.) says. “It’s pretty special.”

The Aussie, 27, wed to DJ Ruckus, 34, opens up her bag for Us.

With Love

“I carry an old passport photo of my husband. I also have the first card that he gave me when he sent me flowers.”

All Ears

“Every now and then my headphones get lost, and I have two pairs! One for the plane and then one for my phone. I love Drake’s album Scorpion.”

What a Pill

“I need to remind myself every day to take my vitamins and schedule a time to take them. I have the Hum Daily Cleanse and the Flatter Me.”

All That Glitters

“Right now, my iPhone is in a Casetify case. It has my name on the back and it has glitter that moves when you move around the phone. It’s quite fun!”

Mouthing Off

“I’m always looking for my Maybelline Baby Lips and Revlon Matte Balm. I love them so much, but I get super annoyed because they get lost.”

Pickup Artist

“I have doggy baggies everywhere, floating around for my [French bulldog] Choppa.”

What else is inside her Louis Vuitton? A Gucci credit card wallet; an iPhone charger; a laptop; Gucci sunglasses; a KKW Beauty concealer in 7; a La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream; Zen Facial oils; a Marc Jacobs Perfection Powder; a Marc Jacobs foundation brush; Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Mask; a Maybelline Great Lash Mascara; a coconut hair oil; a Marc Jacobs O!Mega Bronzer; You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life by Jen Sincero; a passport; hair ties; bobby pins; 5 Gum in Cobalt; two keys and receipts.

