Sheryl Crow: What’s in My Bag?

Sheryl Crow is pledging allegiance to her bag. “I’m a huge vintage collector,” says the “Redemption Day” singer, 57 — which is a reason she created her leather Flag Hobo for HSN. “I love when you see the American flag. It makes you stop and be a little bit proud.”

The mom of Wyatt, 12, and Levi, 9, tells Us what else makes her happy.

Precious Jewel

“I carry a rose-quartz-shaped little heart. A friend gave it to me when I was going through radiation treatment [for breast cancer]. And now if Wyatt gets stressed out, I give him that and he just rubs on it.”

A Sight to See

“I always have my reading glasses. Peepers [brand is] my go-to. I’ve got a bunch of different ones — just depends on my mood.”

That’s a Wrap!

“Everybody kids with me about how I always carry a granny wrap. It’s a big cashmere shawl that I can throw around me if I get cold on an airplane.”

Little Builders

“It seems like every time I open up my bag, there’s a Lego in it. [My sons] are into the big town sets, like the fire station [one].”

So Puzzling

“When [the kids and I] go through an airport, they’ll always buy one of those connect-the-dots and maze books. All that stuff winds up in my bag.”

What else is in Crow’s bag? An iPad; an iPhone in a black card holder case; Bose headphones; Neutrogena Night-Calming face wipes; a Lancôme mascara; a Bobbi Brown lip balm; The Gathering by Anne Enright; dried strawberries; almonds; Lays potato chips; popcorn; a homework folder; markers; charger and a S’well teakwood water bottle.

