Taylor Swift is known for bringing her style A-game when it comes to the gym, so it was no surprise to see her flaunting her fit bod in a cute gray crop top and leggings with sheer details on March 12.

The "Bad Blood" singer, 26, rocked a matching, monochrome look by Peggy Moffitt for her L.A. fitness class: the Dharma Top ($98, peggymoffitt.com), a longline sleeveless cropped shirt with sexy see-through seams, available in seven different colors and the Dharma Pants ($133, peggymoffitt.com), available in three different colors.

Swift paired her activewear outfit with an army green sweatshirt, which she wore tied around her waist, and black and pink sneakers. Her bestie Karlie Kloss also attended the workout class, and the pals grabbed lunch together afterward.

Kloss and Swift frequently make time for joint sweat sessions. The day before, the "Wildest Dreams" singer shared a pic of the duo at the Body by Simone studio with the quote, "Nobody cares if you can't dance well. Just get up and dance. Great dancers are great because of their passion."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BC09GNtDvOe/

"Words to live by," wrote Swift at the time, "and my favorite person to dance with!!"

What do you think of Taylor's monochrome workout ensemble?

