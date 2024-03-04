Nail Sienna Miller’s $2,798 Leather Trench Style for Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sienna Miller is looking lovely as ever in leather.

The actress was spotted with boyfriend Oli Green on Sunday, March 3. The two were arriving at Caviar Kaspia for a Frame Paris Fashion Week dinner. Miller donned a leather trench coat from the brand, adding on blue jeans, Derek Lam booties and a Loewe Squeeze bag to complete her look. Très chic!

Miller’s exact trench is available to buy, but its $2,798 price tag likely won’t suit the preferences of most shoppers. That’s why we’re going to help you crush this leather look for less!

Get the Terea Everlee Vegan Leather Belted Coat for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

You’ll save over 98 percent by opting for this faux-leather trench from Amazon as opposed to Miller’s designer coat. It’s a gorgeous piece, and we want to shout out its inclusive size range. It comes in sizes XXS-5X!

This coat has notched lapels and a belt at the waist so you can cinch the silhouette. This belt is removable, so you can always toss it aside if an outfit calls for it. You’ll also find slit pockets in this design. Grab it in black or add some creative color to your look with the Dark Cherry colorway!

Want to see some other similar pieces on Amazon before making your purchase? No problem. We have seven more for you to check out below so you can properly fill up your shopping cart!

Shop more longer faux-leather coats we love:

Not your style? Explore more coats, jackets and vests here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

