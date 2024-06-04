After Simone Biles won her ninth all-around title at the Xfinity U.S. Championships over the weekend, fans couldn’t help but wonder how the gymnast’s makeup stayed in place amid the strenuous work she put in on the floor.

As she leaped, rolled, flipped and twirled, Biles’ beat — which included rosy cheeks, sharp brows, wispy lashes and a bold cat eye — remained intact.

Us Weekly caught up with Biles’ makeup artist, Alayza Casey, who exclusively broke down the glam and revealed every single product used on both Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2.

Before going in with cosmetics, Casey prepped Biles’ skin with Kiehl’s Ultra Moisturizing Moisturizer and the Kiehl’s’ Avocado Eye Cream. Next, she applied the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation, mixing the shades 12.5 neutral and 15 neutral.

Afterward, she went in with the Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer in SSE 10 and SSE 12. Casey then did a “dab” of Hourglass Airbrush Concealer in Dune at Biles’ “inner corners.”

Next, Casey set Biles’ eyes with the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Pressed Powder before baking with the Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder in Peach Pie. Then, Casey applied bronzer by Gucci.

On Biles’ eyes, Casey used the One/Size by Patrick Starrr Made for Shade Bronze & Sculpt Trio Palette. For a little “shimmer,” Casey applied some shadow before focusing on Biles’ pout. She lined her lips with the Huda Beauty Matte Lip Pencil in Rich Brown and topped it off with Laneige’s Lip Glowy Balm, which she said is Biles’ “favorite.”

Casey completed the process with three different setting sprays: Skindinavia The Makeup Finishing Spray, Kryolan Fixing Spray and Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray. The combo protected her work from smudging, creasing or fading.

On Sunday, Biles clinched first place by 5.9 points, a greater margin than what separated the second and 10th place scores. She became the first gymnast — male or female — to win nine all-around titles. Along with the all-around title, Biles secured victories in every individual event for the second time at the national competition, which marked an impressive comeback after two years away from the sport.

Winning nationals helps Biles on the path to competing in the Paris Olympic Games this summer.