Simone Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, praised her “amazing” accomplishment after she secured another historic gymnastics win.

Biles, 27, won her ninth all-around title on Sunday, June 2, at the Xfinity U.S. Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. She clinched first place by 5.9 points, a greater margin than what separated the second and 10th place scores. She became the first gymnast — male or female — to win nine all-around titles.

“9th time!” Owens, 28, gushed via his Instagram Story on Sunday, celebrating his wife’s success. “Amazing.”

The Chicago Bears safety also reshared a video from Biles’ sister, Adria, which showed the twosome giving each other a high five in the stands.

Related: Us Weekly’s Most Powerful Women of 2024 In honor of Women’s History Month, Us Weekly is celebrating the inspiring and powerful women currently dominating the cultural landscape. One cannot have a conversation about powerhouse women without mentioning Taylor Swift, whose ongoing Eras Tour became the first tour to gross over $1 billion in December 2023. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe […]

A subsequent clip, originally shared by Athleta, showed Owens watching Biles perform alongside her loved ones. “Simone Biles’ family’s reaction is everything,” the video was captioned.

Owens also shared a video showing Biles being honored with the all-around title. “Went 5 for 5!” he wrote over the clip. “Swept every event.”

Along with the all-around title, Biles secured victories in every individual event for the second time at the national competition, which marked an impressive comeback after two years away from the sport.

“I couldn’t be more proud of how I’m doing this time in the year and just gaining that confidence over and over, getting myself back in front of a crowd and just doing what I do in practice,” she said in an interview at the competition, referring to herself as a “veteran” of elite gymnastics. “I’m a little bit older, so I know exactly how to kind of reboot and recollect myself to move onto the next event even if I feel like something wasn’t how I wanted it to go.”

Related: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are a match made in world-class athlete heaven. The Olympic gold medalist and the NFL player, who was then a Houston Texans safety, met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. “I didn’t know who she was,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of […]

Winning nationals helps Biles on the path to competing in the Paris Olympic Games this summer. She pulled out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health.

Biles and Owens tied the knot in April 2023, and the athletes have become each other’s biggest fans — and fiercest defenders. Biles took to her Instagram Story last month to share a message to haters.

“I’m going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke! Y’all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband,” she wrote. “So I’m gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, f—k off.”

She added, “[And] if you keep commenting or tweeting at me I’m just going to block you. Simple as that. And no I don’t need to touch grass or whatever tf y’all suggest… @ everyone else who supports us, we love y’all so much.”

Related: Simone Biles Through the Years: From Gymnastics GOAT to Blushing Bride Simone Biles is small in stature — just 4-foot-8 — but her reputation looms large. The Texas native started taking gymnastics classes at age 6 and and earned an invite to the junior national team camp by 14. She had several world championship gold medals before she made her Olympics debut in Rio de Janeiro […]

Owens previously came under fire for calling himself the “catch” in the duo’s relationship during an episode of “The Pivot” podcast last year. Biles addressed the public scrutiny on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast earlier this year.

“I was in the room. I was sitting on the chair. You just couldn’t see me on the videos. I was there for the whole entire video,” she said in April. “I was feeling great. I was like, ‘My man just killed that.’ They even panned over to me with that viral moment, and I just rolled my eyes and laughed.”

She added, “He never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is. I’ve never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want a man like that, like Jonathan.’”