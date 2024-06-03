Your account
Celebrity News

Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens Praises Her ‘Amazing’ Historic Gymnastics Win: ‘9th Time!’

By
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles. Courtesy of Jonathan Owens/Instagram

Simone Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, praised her “amazing” accomplishment after she secured another historic gymnastics win.

Biles, 27, won her ninth all-around title on Sunday, June 2, at the Xfinity U.S. Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. She clinched first place by 5.9 points, a greater margin than what separated the second and 10th place scores. She became the first gymnast — male or female — to win nine all-around titles.

“9th time!” Owens, 28, gushed via his Instagram Story on Sunday, celebrating his wife’s success. “Amazing.”

The Chicago Bears safety also reshared a video from Biles’ sister, Adria, which showed the twosome giving each other a high five in the stands.

Feature Powerful Women Sydney Sweeney Beyonce Taylor Swift Simone Biles

A subsequent clip, originally shared by Athleta, showed Owens watching Biles perform alongside her loved ones. “Simone Biles’ family’s reaction is everything,” the video was captioned.

Owens also shared a video showing Biles being honored with the all-around title. “Went 5 for 5!” he wrote over the clip. “Swept every event.”

Courtesy of Jonathan Owens/Instagram

Along with the all-around title, Biles secured victories in every individual event for the second time at the national competition, which marked an impressive comeback after two years away from the sport.

“I couldn’t be more proud of how I’m doing this time in the year and just gaining that confidence over and over, getting myself back in front of a crowd and just doing what I do in practice,” she said in an interview at the competition, referring to herself as a “veteran” of elite gymnastics. “I’m a little bit older, so I know exactly how to kind of reboot and recollect myself to move onto the next event even if I feel like something wasn’t how I wanted it to go.”

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles

Winning nationals helps Biles on the path to competing in the Paris Olympic Games this summer. She pulled out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health.

First place all around winner Simone Biles celebrates after the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships on June 2, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. Elsa/Getty Images

Biles and Owens tied the knot in April 2023, and the athletes have become each other’s biggest fans — and fiercest defenders.  Biles took to her Instagram Story last month to share a message to haters.

“I’m going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke! Y’all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband,” she wrote. “So I’m gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, f—k off.”

She added, “[And] if you keep commenting or tweeting at me I’m just going to block you. Simple as that. And no I don’t need to touch grass or whatever tf y’all suggest… @ everyone else who supports us, we love y’all so much.”

Simone Biles Through the Years- From Junior Champ to Gymnastics GOAT 125

Owens previously came under fire for calling himself the “catch” in the duo’s relationship during an episode of “The Pivot” podcast last year. Biles addressed the public scrutiny on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast earlier this year.

“I was in the room. I was sitting on the chair. You just couldn’t see me on the videos. I was there for the whole entire video,” she said in April. “I was feeling great. I was like, ‘My man just killed that.’ They even panned over to me with that viral moment, and I just rolled my eyes and laughed.”

She added, “He never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is. I’ve never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want a man like that, like Jonathan.’”

