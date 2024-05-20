Simone Biles has had enough of people criticizing her husband, Jonathan Owens.

“I’m going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke! Y’all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband,” the Olympic gymnast, 27, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 19. “So I’m gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, f—k off.”

She added, “[And] if you keep commenting or tweeting at me I’m just going to block you. Simple as that. And no I don’t need to touch grass or whatever tf y’all suggest… @ everyone else who supports us, we love y’all so much.”

Biles’ statement came one day after she competed in the U.S. Core Hydration Classic on Saturday, May 18, her first meet of the season following her Gymnastics Camp debut. Owens, 28, cheered his wife on from the bleachers as she secured the all-around title for the meet after high-scoring performances on the balance beam, vault, floor and uneven bars.

Related: Us Weekly’s Most Powerful Women of 2024 In honor of Women’s History Month, Us Weekly is celebrating the inspiring and powerful women currently dominating the cultural landscape. One cannot have a conversation about powerhouse women without mentioning Taylor Swift, whose ongoing Eras Tour became the first tour to gross over $1 billion in December 2023. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe […]

This is not the first time Biles has had to step in amid public scrutiny of her husband, who was recently traded to the Chicago Bears after playing for the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers. The football player made headlines in December 2023 after referring to himself as the “catch” in their relationship during an interview on “The Pivot” podcast.

Biles addressed the backlash earlier this year, explaining that she “didn’t think anything of that interview” at the time.

“I was in the room. I was sitting on the chair. You just couldn’t see me on the videos. I was there for the whole entire video,” she recalled during an April 17 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I was feeling great. I was like, ‘My man just killed that.’ They even panned over to me with that viral moment, and I just rolled my eyes and laughed.”

She continued, “He never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is. I’ve never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want a man like that, like Jonathan.’”

Related: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are a match made in world-class athlete heaven. The Olympic gold medalist and the NFL player, who was then a Houston Texans safety, met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. “I didn’t know who she was,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of […]

Owens further sparked controversy when he admitted he didn’t know who Biles was when they first matched on Raya in 2020. (Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history with a total of 37 Olympic and World Championship medals.)

Biles and Owens tied the knot in April 2023 after two years of dating. While the Olympian initially thought that the online backlash to Owens’s interview was “hilarious,” she admitted it started to “really hurt” after a while.

“He praises the ground that I walk on. Truly, I’ve never met a man like him. He still opens my doors,” Biles said on “Call Her Daddy” last month. “I’m not saying that to be like, ‘He still opens my doors because that’s to be expected of men,’ but he truly goes out of his way to do anything for me.”

She added, “If anybody’s met him, they know he’s the sweetest guy and will do anything for anybody. Talk about me all you want, but don’t come for my family.”