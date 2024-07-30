Simone Biles clapped back at internet trolls who criticized her “messy” hair during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
“Don’t come for me about my hair,” Biles, 27, captioned a Tuesday, July 30, Instagram clip of herself zooming in on her slicked-back ponytail and curled strands. “IT WAS DONE but [the] bus has NO AC & it’s like 9,0000 degrees,” she continued. “Oh & a 45 min ride.”
In a separate selfie, Biles — who was headed to compete in the women’s gymnastics team final — added, “Gonna hold your hand when I say this 💋Next time you wanna comment on a black girls hair. JUST DON’T.”
Two days earlier for the qualifying competition on Sunday, July 28, Biles braided her roots and pulled her tresses back into a black scrunchie. She pinned some strands while letting her ends poke out of the bun. She completed her look with a navy blue leotard featuring bedazzled stars and sheer long sleeves.
On Tuesday, opted for a similar bun while competing. She teamed her hairstyle with a full face of makeup including winged eyeliner, long lashes, filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks and lined lips.
She sported a red white and blue leotard complete with lots of crystals while showing off her skills on the uneven bars and balance beam.
Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, supported her at the Olympics in a T-shirt featuring his wife’s last name and multiple images of her. He matched the piece with denim shorts and a silver chain necklace.
This is not the first time Biles has addressed trolls who have commented on her hair during competition. Earlier this month, she opened up to Elle about learning to “love” her hair.
“I used to worry about [my hair being considered] not professional but I’m not embarrassed about it anymore,” she told the publication. “Most of the backlash we get is from our own community, which is unfortunate. I don’t really care if my edges aren’t smooth.”