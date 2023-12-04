Your account
Stylish

Sofia Vergara Keeps Summer Alive With a Gold Shell Necklace — Get the Look

By
Sofia Vergara at the Women In Cinema Gala during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah on December 1, 2023.
Sofia Vergara at the Women In Cinema Gala during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah on December 1, 2023. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sofia Vergara has officially nailed the “shell-fie.”

The Modern Family actress, who’s currently in London, posted a selfie to her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 3, wearing an eye-catching look. She wore a silky teal set from The Sei’s Fall ‘23 collection, as well as layered necklaces. We instantly zoned in on her gold seashell pendant.

The temperature may be dropping lower and lower, but we can still carry around a little bit of beach life with Us. Literally. This similar shell necklace from Amazon is a locket, so you can always pop something summery inside!

sofia-vergara-gold-shell-necklace
Sofia Vergara Courtesy of Sofia Vergara/Instagram
See it!

Get the Honeycat Shell Locket Necklace for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

This necklace will help you channel a small but important part of Vergara’s look (though you could always recreate her entire vibe with the help of this jumpsuit as well). Like hers, it’s long enough to be paired with a shorter necklace, though it undoubtedly shines on its own.

This Honeycat necklace is made with 18K gold plated over brass, so there’s no need to worry about green skin or quick tarnishing. It also comes in rose gold and silver! Reviewers are declaring it a “perfect little gift” as well, in case you’re focused on holiday shopping right now.

HONEYCAT Shell Locket Necklace in Gold, Rose Gold, or Silver | Minimalist, Delicate Jewelry (Gold)
HONEYCAT

Honeycat Shell Locket Necklace

$26
See it!

Prefer a different type of shell? A bolder design? A choker? Scroll down to see other amazing picks we found on our search!

Shop more shell necklaces we love:

Tgirls Boho Starfish Layered Necklace Shell Pendant Necklace Gold Necklaces Chain for Women and Girls (Glod)
Tgirls

Tgirls Boho Starfish Layered Necklace

$10
See it!
Winssigma 18K Gold Stainless Steel Bee Honeycomb Necklace, Star Moon Necklace Dinosaur Necklace spider Necklace Adjustable Y Lariat Necklace for Women(Gold Conch)
Winssigma

Winssigma Conch Necklace

$12
See it!
Aobei Pearl Natural Conch Necklace for Women Bohemian Seashell Pendant Necklace 18K Gold Chain Choker Adjustable Hawaii Beach Layering Jewelry for Girls 20”
Aobei Pearl

Aobei Colorful Conch Shell Necklace

$13
See it!

Not your style? Explore more necklaces here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

