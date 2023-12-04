Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sofia Vergara has officially nailed the “shell-fie.”

The Modern Family actress, who’s currently in London, posted a selfie to her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 3, wearing an eye-catching look. She wore a silky teal set from The Sei’s Fall ‘23 collection, as well as layered necklaces. We instantly zoned in on her gold seashell pendant.

The temperature may be dropping lower and lower, but we can still carry around a little bit of beach life with Us. Literally. This similar shell necklace from Amazon is a locket, so you can always pop something summery inside!

Get the Honeycat Shell Locket Necklace for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

This necklace will help you channel a small but important part of Vergara’s look (though you could always recreate her entire vibe with the help of this jumpsuit as well). Like hers, it’s long enough to be paired with a shorter necklace, though it undoubtedly shines on its own.

This Honeycat necklace is made with 18K gold plated over brass, so there’s no need to worry about green skin or quick tarnishing. It also comes in rose gold and silver! Reviewers are declaring it a “perfect little gift” as well, in case you’re focused on holiday shopping right now.

Prefer a different type of shell? A bolder design? A choker? Scroll down to see other amazing picks we found on our search!

