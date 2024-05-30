Sofía Vergara isn’t afraid to go under the knife.

“I feel like I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready,” she told Allure in an interview published on Tuesday, May 28. “I wish I had more downtime; I would’ve done stuff already,” she said, explaining that because she’s “in front of the camera,” she doesn’t have much time to stay home and heal “for weeks.”

In the meantime, Vergara relies on Botox. “I’ve been doing Botox for a long time in my neck, [around] my eyes,” the actress told the publication, adding she doesn’t “believe” in using filler at her age.

“Filler does good when you’re really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit,” she explained. “At my age, I feel it’s not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done. I feel like it actually doesn’t pull you up; it kind of weighs [you down]. So I am against that, once you hit a certain age.”

Besides Botox, Vergara maintains her youthful glow by “religiously” applying sunscreen. “I do think it makes a difference,” she told Allure. “I can compare myself to my friends that have never [worn sunscreen], and now they’re all like, ‘F—k, why didn’t we pay attention to you?’”

Vergara’s go-to sunscreen is by her own brand, the Toty Ilumina CC Creamy Compact SPF 50+. The product ranges in 15 shades and retails for $54.

Earlier this month, Vergara opened up to People about her beauty philosophies, sharing that “confidence” is the most attractive quality in someone. “I feel like many times you’re imagining things that are not happening or that it’s not the reality. So once you find that in you, when you mature, it’s liberating,” she said.