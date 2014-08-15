Sofia Vergara showed off her incredible figure in a skin-tight red dress with fishnet detailing at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 14.

The Modern Family star gave fans a peek of her perfectly toned stomach and thighs through the fishnet portion of her floor-length Torn by Ronny Kobo evening gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The 42-year-old actress went solo to the annual event, leaving new boyfriend Joe Manganiello, 37, behind.

But earlier this week Vergara spoke about her new relationship for the first time. "You know, I'm just having a great time," the actress told Extra. "It's a special time in my life, and I'm trying not to think too much about it. It’s something very new, so we will see what happen."

Another vision in red at the high profile event was Maleficent actress Elle Fanning, who looked beautiful in a satin Vivienne Westwood creation.

The 16-year-old actress told Us Weekly she's starting to get a little bolder with her fashion choices.

"I love clothes, I love fashion. Fashion has always been a part of my life, ever since I was really little," she said. "My mom was very open to me dressing the way I wanted to. And I feel like a long time ago, I was very little girly, like collars and poofy dresses. And now I’m not afraid to wear a suit or this," she told Us of her Vivienne Westwood gown.

"I even wear a little lipstick tonight, which is very weird for me," she added, laughing. "My mom was like, 'You decided to wear some lipstick?' I’m like, 'Yeah. I’m 16. I think I can handle the lipstick!'"

