Hot girl fall! Madison LeCroy spilled out the contents of her beauty bag with Us and the Southern Charm star, 30, gave her best trick for lashes, under-eye bags and more. Watch the exclusive video above to see what’s inside her beauty bag and catch the Bravo personality on Amazon Live’s Beauty Haul September 29 at 6 p.m. ET.

FAQ: Luscious Lips

“I get this question a lot. One of my favorite lip colors is Pillow Talk by Charlotte Tilbury. This color is phenomenal, I love it,” Lecroy told Us of her most-asked beauty question. “I’ve got a Laneige Lip Mask in here. This is something you should wear daily. I put it on if I’m going to dry my hair just to get a little moisturizing mask. I will take it off when I do the lipstick or lip liner. Then a lot of times I just follow up with a dab of it for shine.”

Trick to Perfect Lashes

“For girls wearing eyelashes, make sure you get the color dark. I cannot stand when I see someone walking around with a white clump,” she advised. “And, Duo Adhesive, make sure you get that.”

Go-To Products

“I always keep a hand moisturizer, which you can use on your face. This is Weleda Skinfood, you can get it on Amazon,” she showed Us. “I keep an under-eye concealer. This one is Maybelline and it’s easy to put on and it’s cheap. If you lose stuff as much as I do, I would try this.”

Brushing Up

“I have makeup brushes by Real Techniques — they actually come in a four pack with two sponges,” she said. “Brushes carry a lot of bacteria, especially when you are a makeup artist, so I try not to invest too much in that, but if you do have really good brushes, this is a professional makeup cleaner — Cinema Secrets. This is a rinse-free formula. So all you do is put it on a rag and the brushes are already dry.”

Faux-Tan Fan

“My favorite blush is Orgasm and Laguna Bronzer by Nars,” LeCroy noted. “I try to do a faux tan majority of the time because I want to keep my skin looking fresh and healthy. So, I do exfoliate pretty often, but I try not to be in the sun on a regular basis without SPF.”

For more of LeCroy’s tips and trips for flawless makeup, skin and hair, tune into Amazon’s livestream at 6 p.m. ET.