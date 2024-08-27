Stacy London and Clinton Kelly are back and better than ever.

London and Kelly, both 55, are reconnecting for a new Prime Video series titled Wear Whatever the F You Want. The show — which marks the first time the duo have teamed up since 2013 — will feature eight episodes. A release date has not yet been announced.

“The world has changed a lot since the run of What Not to Wear, and, thankfully, so have we,” London and Kelly said in a statement. “These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do, based on society’s norms — because there are no more norms!”

The pair continued, “However, style is still an important form of communication, and we’re excited to show new clients how to align their personal messaging with their life goals. It’s time to celebrate individual style, not prescribe it.”

According to a press release, the series will give “people the confidence and style savvy to wear whatever they want.”

The release continued, “Over the course of a couple of days, [London and Kelly] will empower each client to live out their fashion fantasy and find their style truth in the journey of a lifetime.”

News of the dynamic duo’s reunion comes after London and Kelly ended their decade-long feud in September 2023.

At the time, Kelly told Today that he “reached out to Stacy” after seeing social media posts about their longtime drama.

“I was like, ‘I can’t take this anymore,’” he said. “Because we don’t really hate each other. We love each other, as a matter of fact. We have very strong feelings toward each other. So I reached out to Stacy and I was like, ‘Can we put this behind us? Let’s talk it out.’ And we had a really emotional conversation.”

London added, “I told Clinton everything that made me sad, everything that hurt me, every way I thought I hurt him. All the petty grudges, all the stupid crap.”

She also told Today that their reunion signified how they have both matured since What Not to Wear ended. (The TLC series aired more than 200 episodes from 2003 to 2013.)