Not so basic! Classic Italian fashion house Ferragamo just got an injection of cool thanks to newly minted ambassador Suki Waterhouse. The British ‘It Girl,’ known for her quirky personality and bold style, fronts the brand’s new fragrance, Amo. The 26-year-old model and actress sat down with Stylish to talk all things scent, including her favorite fragrant memories, the unlikely spots she anoints and her beyond-simple secret to being ‘extra.’

Stylish: So tell me about the fragrance, what do you love about it?

Suki Waterhouse: I love that I now have my own. And I just love that I can throw out all the other ones! I’m here for it. From now on, you’re going to know when I’m in the room, because there’s going to be lots of it!

The Suede Sneakers Suki Waterhouse Can’t Stop Wearing: Details

Stylish: What do you love about the scent? Are there any notes you like?

SW: Well, it reminds me of cooking. There’s a lot of a lot of vanilla in it. You know when you cook a cake? I sometimes go really strong on the vanilla.

Stylish: Do you bake?

SW: I wouldn’t call myself a baker. But, you know, it’s an enjoyable hobby. So yeah, it reminds me of my grandmother’s cooking.

Darren Aronofsky Is ‘Very Into’ Suki Waterhouse

Stylish: What other scent memories do you have?

SW: Being in the countryside. Like, morning dew on the countryside. And actually, lavender. My grandmother and great-grandmother lived close to each other in the countryside, so we had, like, kind of gorgeous English summers. And wet dogs, the smell of wet dogs.

Stylish: You love the smell of wet dogs?

SW: Just that wet dog smell. We live on the River Thames so it smells like the smell of home, the smell of childhood. Like, please don’t clean off, you can just sleep in my bed. It’s a pleasant memory. Like the vanilla and the sweetness of the fragrance, it all reminds me of home.

Stylish: Nice! OK, so since you’re known for your cool-girl style, how do you think fragrance relates to fashion and accessories?

SW: Well I’m not very good at putting on makeup and I don’t do a blow dryer. Sometimes I just want to walk around and not wear anything, like a tiny bit of fragrance and be in my pajamas all day and walk around. And just have that little something gorgeous with me even if I want to stay in pajamas all day. And sometimes you want to present and go for it and be extra and I feel like this fragrance is a little bit extra, it’s very glamorous.

Stylish: So, to be extra, you just have to throw on a tiny bit of this fragrance? Where do you like to spray it?

SW: I’m kind of a neck and palms girl. Start from quite far away and then sort of go from palms to wrist. Nothing too complex.

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

Here’s the Secret to Suki Waterhouse’s Flawless Summer Glow

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!