Darren Aronofsky Is ‘Very Into’ Suki Waterhouse

Darren Aronofsky has a new lady in his life! The filmmaker was spotted cozying up to Suki Waterhouse at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

“Darren and Suki met up two nights in a row during Sundance. She went over to his house, but she was incognito,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Darren is very into her and was telling friends how sweet and hot she was on his plane ride back.”

Aronofsky, 48, and Waterhouse, 26, stepped out together on Monday, January 22. Braving the cold weather in puffer coats, they were practically attached at the hip before grabbing a bite to eat at a local restaurant.

The Black Swan director attended Sundance for the premiere of Spheres: Songs of Spacetime, the virtual reality project he executive produced with Jessica Chastain and Ari Handel. Meanwhile, the British actress-model was there to promote her upcoming film Assassination Nation.

The pair’s outing comes two months after Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence called it quits on their yearlong relationship. The exes met on the set of his psychological horror film Mother!, in which she starred. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in September, just one month before they broke up.

Aronofsky was previously engaged to actress Rachel Weisz, with whom he shares 11-year-old son Henry. Waterhouse dated Bradley Cooper from 2013 to 2015, and she was later linked to actor Diego Luna.

