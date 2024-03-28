Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sutton Stracke dresses to impress — even for radio shows!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made an appearance on Jeff Lewis Live on Wednesday, March 27. Her adorable outfit consisted of a short-sleeve denim shirtdress and gold sandals to match her jewelry. She also added a black leather belt around her waist.

Naturally, we knew we needed a dress like hers as soon as we saw it. We hurried over to Amazon — and we ended up adding this gem to our cart!

Get the Prettygarden Belted Maxi Shirtdress for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Amazon dress comes in a deep navy blue like Stracke’s, also matching up with details like the chest pockets, collar and longline design. This denim dress even comes with its own integrated belt, so there’s no need to provide your own. That said, the belt is removable, so you could certainly ditch it or replace it with ease!

This dress comes in sizes S-XXL (size chart in the photos!) and also comes in six other colors, in case you’re not feeling the blue. For under $50, it’s truly a stellar pick!

Think you might prefer a slightly different type of design? No worries. We’re also linking you to seven other dresses that stood out to Us on our search below!

