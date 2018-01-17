Tabatha is taking over…the family business! Tabatha Coffey is returning to Bravo in her new reality series Relative Success with Tabatha, debuting January 17, which has her helping family-run businesses overcome personal drama. However that doesn’t mean she’s forgetting her first love: hair.

The former hairstylist stopped by Us Weekly to dish all about her “exhausting, but really eye-opening and amazing” new series and to share her hair secrets. Watch the video above!

Celebrity Hair Crush

Talk about hair envy! Coffey, 48, can’t get enough of Michelle Williams’ short blond locks telling Us Weekly, “love her hair, it’s just fabulous.”

Go-To Hair Products

When it comes to her fast styling strategies Coffey keeps things simple, telling Us all you need is working spray, serum and a “really good conditioner.”

“A working spray is something that you can just layer on and you can put lots of it on, but it keeps the hair flexible and moveable and touchable,” the reality star explained to Us Weekly. “That’s really important for me. I love a great serum, super lightweight, gets rid of fly-aways, that’s a go-to and a really good conditioner. That’s my best friend. With the color that I put in my hair, the stress that I put on it, I need something to really repair it and keep it strong and shiny and healthy.”

The Tools Make All the Difference

If there are two things you need in your hair arsenal make sure it’s Velcro rollers and a “really good blow dryer.”

“I don’t need to use a lot of hot tools on my hair just because it’s so fine and short,” Coffey told Us Weekly. “The most important thing for me is using really good quality tools so that they protect your hair. There’s a lot of great tools out there now that have coatings that aren’t going to lift your color off, aren’t going to burn your hair and really take care of it and make sure that it’s protected. That’s always the most important thing.”

The Marilyn Connection

As far as hair icons go Coffey likes to look to the classics. “I personally am obsessed with Marilyn Monroe. I’ve always just loved her,” the former Tabatha Takes Over star told Us. “I’ve read the stories about what she went through to keep her hair that blonde and how often they colored it and the fact they didn’t have the products that we have today. It’s quite amazing that she even has hair on her head.”

The Real Hair Secret

In order to get those luscious locks you’ve always dreamed of, Coffey advises to “know what your limitations are.”

“A lot of women, we want things that our hair just won’t naturally do and we overdo it, so we do too much,” Coffey told Us. “We color too much and then do too many extensions and too many heating tools and just too much. Hair is like a fabric, and you do too much to it and it starts to break down and just doesn’t bounce back as much. It’s finding what is important and then going for that and making sure that you take care of your hair along the way.”

Relative Success with Tabatha airs on Bravo Wednesday’s at 10 p.m. ET

