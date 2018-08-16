Girls’ Night Out requires pulling out all of the stops for a look that is a little bit extra. After all, who better to live your most glamorous life with than your best gals? Well, if you’re currently planning your outting with your ladies, consider your makeup look decided upon because Taylor Hill modeled it to perfection.

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

The supermodel posed for a selfie posted on celebrity makeup artist and Lancôme Creative Director Lisa Eldridge’s Instagram feed, and between her smokey winged out eye and perfect nude lip, you get a look that is simply irresistible — and a fun twist on a beauty classic.

Stars in Suits! See Which Celebs Traded In Their Dresses for Pantsuits and Own the Red Carpet

The key to the whole look: get the foundations of a cat eye right, then smoke it out to perfection and you’ll have the most mesmerizing gaze imaginable. Create a base for the look with a nude or gray shadow through the lid, but be sure to add a lighter tone to the inner corner to open up the peepers. Then, take a gel eyeliner pencil in the inkiest black imaginable and draw in a cat eye (get the basics with this Olivia Culpo how-to here) on the upper lid with care to not extend it out too far.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Then, line the waterline of your lower lashline to connect with the upper lid. Once you have this Sophia Loren-esque flick down, take a matte black eyeshadow and blend it along the lash line and through the crease extending out from the eye and through the crease. Once you’ve done this, add a mascara for a heavy battable lash.

Given that the cat eye with added smoke factor is not subtle, take care to make sure the complexion is clean and perfected, but not cakey. No need to add a ton of blush — just slick on a nude lip (Eldridge used Lancome Nuit et Jour) and go hit the dance floor with your girlfriends.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!