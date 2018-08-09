While we love a good trend, we also adore those makeup staple looks that never go out of style too. That’s why Olivia Culpo‘s latest cat eye caught our eye — it just reminded Us all of the the benefits of a timeless beauty look.

The former Miss Universe posed for a selfie posted to her hairstyle, Justine Marjan’s account (according to the caption, they are working on a secret project together) in which she gives her best smize to her front-facing camera rocking a classic cat eye and beautifully sculpted face beat. The look is flattering and even better: a good flicked liquid liner pull everything together in the blink of an eye.

The key to creating a classic winged liner like the one that Culpo is rocking is to find a good liquid liner pen. You’ll want to test to make sure that the formula is super inky and black, but more importantly that the pen itself (whether felt tip or a brush) doesn’t drag your skin. We suggest Il Makiage Inkliner or Charlotte Tilbury Feline Flick Eyeliner Pen.

Another pro tip: to ease the process of application, don’t pull at your skin around your eyes — instead, look down into a hand mirror as you trace along your lash line with care to fill in any gaps between your lashes and liner. Then picture an imaginary line going from the outer corner of your eye up to your temple and make a dot along that path as far out as you’d like to go. Depending on how dramatic you want your wing to be, you can either choose closer to your eye (for a kitten flick) or super far away (#AmyWinehouseVibes). Once you’ve placed your dot, connect to the main lashline and then fill in to finish the flick.

Given this liner style is super dramatic (though simple), it often makes the most sense to pair a cat eye with a clean and sculpted face for the rest of the look. Keep the lips neutral or natural and be sure to keep the complexion fresh and you’ll feel like a modern day movie star.

